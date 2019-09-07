English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3-year-old Girl Child Dies After Being Thrown Out of 7th Floor Apartment in Mumbai
The girl is the daughter of the accused's friend. The accused has been taken into custody and the process of registering a murder case is underway, police said.
Representational image
Loading...
Mumbai: A three-and-half year old girl died on Saturday after being thrown out of a seventh floor apartment in Colaba in south Mumbai, police said.
The girl is the daughter of the accused's friend, an official said.
"The accused has been taken into custody. The process of registering a murder case is underway. We are finding out details as to why he committed such a horrific act," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ex Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Files Complaint of Mental Harassment Against Kamal Haasan
- Maruti Suzuki Offers Upto Rs 1.05 Lakh Discount on Vitara Brezza, Swift, Dzire, Eeco
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
Photogallery
Loading...