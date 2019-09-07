3-year-old Girl Child Dies After Being Thrown Out of 7th Floor Apartment in Mumbai

Mumbai: A three-and-half year old girl died on Saturday after being thrown out of a seventh floor apartment in Colaba in south Mumbai, police said.

The girl is the daughter of the accused's friend, an official said.

"The accused has been taken into custody. The process of registering a murder case is underway. We are finding out details as to why he committed such a horrific act," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.