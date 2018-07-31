English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
3-year-old Girl Falls Into 225-feet Deep Borewell in Bihar, Massive Rescue Operation Underway
The girl, Sanno, was playing inside the house when she fell into the hole that was being drilled for the unfinished borewell, her parents told police.
The rescuers are trying to dig a parallel hole to extract the three-year-old trapped in a borewell.
Munger (Bihar): A three-year-old girl fell into a 225-feet deep borewell inside her house in Murgiachak area under Kotwali Police station of Munger, Bihar, on Tuesday afternoon. A massive rescue operation has been launched to extract her, the local administration said.
The girl, Sanno, was playing inside the house when she fell into the hole that was being drilled for the unfinished borewell, her parents told police.
Officials said that the narrow borewell hole is 225-feet deep, but the girl is stuck at a depth of 100 feet. Rescuers tried to extend a rope to bring her out, but it proved unsuccessful.
Sub divisional officer Khagesh Chandra Jha, ASP Harishankar Kumar, Block divisional officer Pankaj Kumar and a team of two police stations are at the site to assist in the rescue efforts. The National Disaster Response has also been called in.
The rescuers are now trying to dig a parallel hole to extract the three-year-old. In the meantime, a cctv cable and oxygen supply pipe has been pushed to the girl.
The location of the borewell is proving to be a hindrance in speedy rescue operation as it was dug inside the house to get drinking water, officials said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
