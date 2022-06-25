3-year-old Jharkhand boy sold by his aunt for Rs 1.30 lakh to a woman in Bihar was rescued from the Makhdumpur area of Bihar. The police have rescued a three-year-old boy of Jharkhand, abducted on June 19 and sold to a woman in Bihar for Rs 1.30 lakh allegedly his aunt, an official said here on Friday. The accused aunt and the woman who purchased him were arrested and sent to jail.

The boy who was rescued from Makhdumpur area of Bihar’s Jehanabad district was brought back to his home in a village under Muffasil police station of Hazaribag district of Jharkhand on Thursday night, the officer said. After the child went missing, his family members lodged a complaint with the police on June 20.

After knowing that he was last seen at the house of his aunt, the police interrogated her and she revealed that the child was sold to a woman in Bihar who has three children but no son.

The police, along with the child’s father, went to Makhdumpur and rescued the boy. Altogether Rs 1.10 lakh in cash was recovered from the house of the child’s aunt at Meru village, the police officer said.

The police were trying to find out if any other person was involved in the incident.

