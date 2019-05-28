Take the pledge to vote

3-Year-Old J&K Girl's Medical Report Finds Insufficient Evidence to Confirm Sexual Assault

The report had leaked on social media and the medical superintendent of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina said it was 'authentic'.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
3-Year-Old J&K Girl's Medical Report Finds Insufficient Evidence to Confirm Sexual Assault
Representative image.
Srinagar: The medical report of a three-year-old girl, who was alleged to have been raped in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, has found insufficient evidence to confirm sexual assault, officials said Tuesday.

The report had leaked on social media and the medical superintendent of SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina said it was "authentic". In the report submitted to the investigating officer on May 16, the doctors who conducted the medical examination have said there are no marks of injury on any part of the girls' body, including the private parts.

"The actual source of bleeding could not be determined as there was no evidence of any injury around the vaginal orifice. Also the blood stains were not dry blood but faint stains only and could not be scraped and sent for examinations," the report read.

The report states that the stains were very faint, almost negligible. "There was no evidence of any trauma, injury, bleeding at or around the vaginal orifice or anal opening. Maculo papular rash can arise due to multiple of reasons," it said.

The doctors said it was very difficult to cause full penetration into the vagina without causing any major injury/ tear/bleeding in a three-year-old child.

"As per the detailed examination of the child, there were no marks of injury on any part of the body, including the private parts. There was no active bleeding from vagina or anus, the mere presence of the faint blood stains and a maculo papular rash on buttocks is not sufficient evidence to confirm that the child has been sexually assaulted," the medical report read.

The medical superintendent of SKIMS Hospital, Bemina, Shifa Deva, said the report doing rounds on social media was authentic. "It is our report based on few queries from the investigating officer which we replied and we stand by our report. It is authentic," the doctor said.

However, police did not comment over it, saying the matter was sub-judice. "That doctors have to answer in court. I cannot comment as matter is now sub-judice," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Rahul Malik said.
