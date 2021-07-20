3-Year-Old Kidnapped By Domestic Help In Delhi Rescued In Rajasthan

A three-year-old girl was rescued by Bhiwadi police in Rajasthan on Monday after she was kidnapped by a domestic help working at their house in Delhi’s Prasad Nagar. The police were able to find the girl within minutes as they were on high alert after being informed about the incident. The Delhi Police along with the girl’s family reached Bhiwadi. The child was reunited with the parents and the alleged kidnaper was arrested. The domestic help has been identified as Shivani Verma. Even though she works in Delhi she is a native of Alwar in Rajasthan.

After getting information regarding the kidnapping, the Bhiwadi police immediately started a stop and search operation based on the information shared by the Delhi Police. The Bhiwadi Police was able to intercept the bus in which the child was travelling near Tijara area. The entire rescue operation took just 15 minutes.

Ram Murti Joshi, SP, Bhiwadi Police told The Times of India, that the bus was intercepted at 6 pm near Tijara. They were also informed that the child had been taken in a private bus to Alwar via Gurugram, Dharuhera and Bhiwadi.

According to SP Joshi, Shivani had kidnapped the child during the afternoon as her employers had not cleared her dues. However, she could not be successful and was handed over to Delhi Police. He appreciated the efforts put in by Bhiwadi Police in this case. He applauded the station house officer of Khushkhera police station.

SP Joshi revealed how he was constantly in touch with DCP (Central Delhi) and kept sharing each and every information related to the case. It is because of the combined efforts that the girl has returned to her parents safely.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here