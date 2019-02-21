LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

3-year-old Sexually Assaulted by Sweeper Inside School Toilet in Gurugram

The girl's parents lodged a complaint against the accused following which he was arrested from his Gurugram residence.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3-year-old Sexually Assaulted by Sweeper Inside School Toilet in Gurugram
Image for Representation.
Loading...
Gurugram : A sweeper at a private school was on Thursday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, the police said.

Komal, employed with the preparatory school in Gurugram, was arrested from his residence. He was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the Gurgaon Police PRO, the incident took place inside the school toilet on Wednesday when Komal saw the victim alone.

It came to light when the girl returned home and complained of pain in her private parts.

Her parents approached the school management and Komal was identified by the girl as the perpetrator. "The victim's parents lodged a complaint against the accused following which he was arrested," the police said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram