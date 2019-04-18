3-year-old Suffers Brain Haemorrhage After Parents Thrash Him for 'Disobedience' in Kerala

Before Kerala could overcome the grief of the death of a seven-year-old child in Thodupuzha who had fallen prey to domestic violence by his mother’s partner, another ghastly incident surfaced on Wednesday. A three-year-old boy is battling for life with a brain haemorrhage in a hospital in Aluva after his parents thrashed him mercilessly.The couple has been charged under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice ActThe boy has been put on ventilator support since the doctors were unable to contain the brain haemorrhage even after performing emergency surgery on Wednesday night.After the preliminary investigation, the mother, a Jharkhand native, admitted that the 3-year-old was beaten up for 'disobedience'.The father of the child is from West Bengal and had come to Kerala in search of work. The mother and the boy joined him a year ago.Police carried out an investigation in the company where they were employed and questioned the agents who brought them here.The case is being investigated under the aegis of Eloor Circle Inspector.