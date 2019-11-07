Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

3 Years after Their Wedding, Woman and Husband Killed in Case of 'Honour Killing' in Karnataka Village

A police officer said the couple was spotted by villagers, who informed the brother of the woman after which he gathered a mob that attacked the victims and killed them with stones.

AFP

Updated:November 7, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
3 Years after Their Wedding, Woman and Husband Killed in Case of 'Honour Killing' in Karnataka Village
Representative Image.

New Delhi: Relatives of a woman who married outside her caste and fled her home to escape punishment stoned her and her husband to death after the couple returned to their village to visit family, police said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old couple, from the same village in Karnataka, had married three years ago against the wishes of their families and moved to Bengaluru and other cities in the region, and had two children. But they returned to the village last month to meet family members.

"They were spotted by villagers on Wednesday, who informed the brother of the woman after which he gathered a mob that attacked the couple and killed them with stones," said local police officer Guru Shanth. "Three of the main accused have been identified, including the brother and the uncle of the woman."

The incident is the latest in a string of "honour killings" rampant in rural pockets of the country. They are typically carried out by close relatives or village elders to protect what is seen as the family's reputation in a rigid caste system.

United Nations statistics suggest 1,000 of the 5,000 such murders globally every year occur in India. The Supreme Court in 2011 ruled that those found guilty of such killings should face the death penalty.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

