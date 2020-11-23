3 Years After Wife’s Disappearance, Efforts by Man Prompt HC to Probe Human Trafficking in Shirdi

Three years after his wife went missing from a local fair in Shirdi during a family holiday, Manoj Soni’s efforts have prompted the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court to order an investigation into similar disappearances in the famous temple town.

In August 2017, Manoj Soni visited the famous Saibaba temple along with his 38-year-old wife Deepti and two children. According to Indian Express, the family visited a fair in Shirdi and Deepti went to check out a few shops there and never returned.

Since the last three years, Soni has been running to pillar to post, visiting police stations, different cities and the red light areas in the hope of finding his wife but without success. Now, his efforts have prompted the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court to ask Maharashtra’s top police officer to probe similar disappearances reported from the famous temple town and investigate the angle of human trafficking, the Indian Express report said.

“It is more than three years that his various attempts to trace out his wife have been rendered futile. He is a resident of Indore and despite the distance, he is tenaciously trying to find his wife even today,” the court stated.

“When poor persons are involved in such cases…their relatives are missing, they are helpless. Most of them do not approach police and very rarely such poor persons can come up to this court,” the Bench said.