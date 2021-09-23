3 Years of Ayushman Bharat Yojana: All You Need to Know About ‘Modicare’, the World’s Biggest Government Health Program

Three years ago, on this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, also known as Ayushman Bharat or the National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) or Modicare. Under the government-sponsored health insurance scheme, families get free coverage of upto Rs 5 lakh per year at any government or even empanelled private hospitals across the country. However, since the scheme is dedicated to only economically deprived people, not everyone is eligible for free medical insurance under it.

AYUSHMAN BHARAT YOJANA: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

In rural areas:

SC/ST households

Families living in one room with ‘kuchcha walls and kuchcha roof’

Families with no adult members aged between 16 and 59

Female-headed family with no adult male member in the 16-59 age group

Families having at least one disabled member and no able-bodied adult member

Landless households deriving income from manual casual labour

Destitutes and those surviving on alms

Manual scavenger families

Primitive tribal groups

Legally-released bonded labourer

In urban Areas:

Beggar

Rag picker

Domestic worker

Washer-man/ chowkidar

Sweeper/ sanitation worker / gardener

Electrician/ mechanic/ assembler/ repair worker

Home-based worker/ artisan/ handicrafts worker / tailor

Construction worker/ plumber/ mason/ labour/ painter/ welder/ security guard/ coolie and other head-load workers

Street vendor/cobbler/ hawker/ other service provider working on streets

Transport worker/ driver/ conductor/ helper to drivers and conductors/ cart puller/ rickshaw puller

Shop worker/ assistant/ peon in small establishment/ helper/ delivery assistant / attendant/ waiter

IF YOU FALL IN THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA, HERE ARE SOME BENEFITS OF THIS AMBITIOUS HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME:

The healthcare facilities and treatment of any kind, under PMJAY, is available in hospitals across the country for free.

The scheme offers 25% specialty categories and it covers 1,354 medical and surgical packages.

If you have multiple surgeries, the cost will be covered by the highest package.

For the second and third surgery, it will be covered 50% and 25%, respectively.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana covers post-hospitalisation expenses. People can also avail follow-up treatment coverage.

The PMJAY also covers the treatment cost of chemotherapy for 50 types of cancer.

It is important to note that both medical and surgical packages cannot be opted for at one time.

HOW TO AVAIL PMJAY? HERE ARE SOME EASY STEPS TO GO ABOUT IT

Step 1: Visit the official government website allotted for this health scheme

Step 2: You will see a tab reading – ‘Am I Eligible?’ Click on it

Step 3: Enter your phone number, CAPTCHA code and click on the button – ‘Generate OTP’

Step 4: Submit the details, including state, your name, ration card number, and household number

Step 5: If your family is covered under PMJAY, your name will flash on the screen

HOW TO GENERATE YOUR AYUSHMAN BHARAT YOJANA CARD?

Step 1: Open the official website of PMJAY

Step 2: Log in with your email id and generate password

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar card number and press the approved beneficiary option

Step 4: You will be re-directed to PMJAY’s help centre

Step 5: Enter your password in CSC and the pin number

Step 6: You will be redirected to the homepage

Step 7: Click on the ‘Download’ option present on the homepage to download your Ayushman Bharat golden card

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here