Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'3 Years Since Demonetisation & Every Claim by Govt Have been Turned on its Head': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi termed the demonisation move as a disaster and asked if the government was ready to take responsibility for its failure.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 8, 2019, 9:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'3 Years Since Demonetisation & Every Claim by Govt Have been Turned on its Head': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)

Lucknow: Three years ago, on the evening of November 8, 2019 PM Modi in an overhaul had declared that 86 percent of the currency in circulation invalid. On the third anniversary of the move on Friday, Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took potshots at BJP-led centre, terming the decision a disaster.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked if the government was ready to take responsibility for its failure. “3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy. Anyone want to claim responsibility?” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party are set to hold grand celebrations for Khajanchi, who has been dubbed as the demonetization kid, in its headquarters in Lucknow. Khajanchi had been born in the days following the demonetization announcement after his mother went into labour as she was waiting to withdraw money from the bank. The boy was subsequently named Khajanchi, which means banker in Hindi language.

The Samajwadi Party Chief and the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had extended financial help for the family of Khajanchi, who has since become a mascot for demonetization critics. The SP chief has spoken about Khajanchi’s case multiple times and last year had also gifted the family a house. Khajanchi’s mother is specially-abled and his father had passed away a few months before he was born.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram