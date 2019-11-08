'3 Years Since Demonetisation & Every Claim by Govt Have been Turned on its Head': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi termed the demonisation move as a disaster and asked if the government was ready to take responsibility for its failure.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)
Lucknow: Three years ago, on the evening of November 8, 2019 PM Modi in an overhaul had declared that 86 percent of the currency in circulation invalid. On the third anniversary of the move on Friday, Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took potshots at BJP-led centre, terming the decision a disaster.
Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked if the government was ready to take responsibility for its failure. “3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy. Anyone want to claim responsibility?” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party are set to hold grand celebrations for Khajanchi, who has been dubbed as the demonetization kid, in its headquarters in Lucknow. Khajanchi had been born in the days following the demonetization announcement after his mother went into labour as she was waiting to withdraw money from the bank. The boy was subsequently named Khajanchi, which means banker in Hindi language.
The Samajwadi Party Chief and the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had extended financial help for the family of Khajanchi, who has since become a mascot for demonetization critics. The SP chief has spoken about Khajanchi’s case multiple times and last year had also gifted the family a house. Khajanchi’s mother is specially-abled and his father had passed away a few months before he was born.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Complaining of Severe Pain Finds 'Family of Cockroaches' Living Inside His Ear
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
- Hyderabad FC Bus Driver Beaten By Police: Adil Khan Recalls Tough Night, Asks PM Modi for Action
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Score Four Past Mumbai City FC to Go Atop Points Table