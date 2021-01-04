3-Yr-Old Dies at K'taka Jail After Mother's Inability to Take Her to Hospital on Time, Cops Deny Custodial Death

A 3-year-old girl lost her life at the Kalaburgi Central Prison on Saturday as the victim’s mother couldn't take her daughter to the hospital on time as she was arrested in an alleged rioting case.

The incident occurred after the girl’s relatives handed her over to the police so that the mother could tend to the ward. The mother, however, was lodged in jail in connection to a rioting case that took place during the results of the gram panchayat polls on Dec 30.

The victim was a native of Jainapur village in Jewargi taluk. It is learnt that on the day of the results of the panchayat polls there was a scuffle among villagers regarding the winning candidate after which a case was registered under Section 146 of the IPC at the Jewargi police station. 10 people were arrested in the incident including the girl’s parents.

Police, however, said that the incident wasn’t a case of custodial death as the child has health issues previously.

"This cannot be called a custodial death. The minor had health issues from before. Even the post mortem results have come and a case of natural death has been registered at Farhatabad police limits. We can take action against the PSI in-charge of the rioting case if there is an enquiry called for," Manish Kharbikar, Inspector General Of Police North Eastern Range said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Jewargi Ajay Singh demanded that action be taken against the Police sub-inspector for the negligence. " We conducted the victims last rites at 2 am after the assurance from the Kalaburgi SP that action would be taken against the officers involved. We are also demanding the district administration to compensate the family".