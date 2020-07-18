30 Blocks Across 8 Districts Affected by Floods in Bihar as Rivers Flow Above Danger Mark

All major rivers in Bihar are in spate and are flowing above the danger mark, flooding 30 blocks across eight districts in the state.

The Bihar water resources department said on Saturday that the Bagmati river is flowing above the danger mark at Katounjha in Sitamarhi, Beniabad in Muzaffarpur and Hayaghat in Darbhanga. The Kamla Balan river is flowing above the danger mark in Jhanjharpur while the Mahananda has crossed the danger mark at Dhengraghat in Purnia.

However, the water of the Kosi river has receded, coming down from 1.49 lakh cusecs at 6 a.m. on Saturday near Veerpur barrage to 1.47 lakh cusecs at 8 a.m. The Gandak river was at 1.52 lakh cusecs at 8 a.m. near the Balmikinagar barrage.

Water resources secretary Sanjeev Hans said most of the rivers had crossed the danger mark but the water level is likely to fall. The water resources department and the district administration are on high alert, he added. Officials have reached the locations where flooding has occurred.

He said, "The small dam constructed under MNREGA at the Kamala river has been partially damaged near Bhojpatti village on the left bank and near Popapur village on the right bank."

Disaster management additional secretary Ramchandra said his department is on high alert following the rising water level in various rivers of Bihar.

With the increase in the water level of the rivers, 147 panchayats in 30 blocks across eight districts of Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and east Champaran have been partially affected and relief camps have been set up.

"Two relief camps have been set up in Supaul and Gopalganj, housing 1,063 people. Eight community kitchens have been set up in Gopalganj, two in Supaul and 11 in Darbhanga. The 21 community kitchens feed nearly 11,000 people everyday," Ramchandra said.