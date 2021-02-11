30 Buffaloes Rescued from Truck, 2 Men Held for Animal Cruelty in Greater Noida

Thirty buffaloes being transported in a truck have been rescued and two people arrested on charges of animal cruelty in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Thursday. The truck, registered in Rewari district of Haryana, was intercepted near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway by a team of officials from Ecotech 1 police station following a tip-off, they said.

Two men, identified as Abbas and Furkan, were in the truck. When the vehicle was checked, 30 buffaloes were found cruelly stuffed in the truck and rescued, a police spokesperson said. Accused Abbas, who hails from Rajasthan's Alwar, and Furkan, from Muzaffarnagar in UP, were arrested, the spokesperson added.

An FIR has been lodged against them and further proceedings being carried out, the police added.