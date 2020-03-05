30 Cases of Honeytrapping Filed in Rajasthan in Last Two Years: State Govt

Jaipur: Thirty cases of honeytrapping were registered in Rajasthan from December 2018 to January this year, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the state assembly on Thursday. He was replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Kalicharan Saraf.

Thirty cases of honeytrapping were registered in the state from December 2018 to January this year, Dhariwal said. A total of 17 cases were registered in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer divisions from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020, he said.

Charge sheets have been filed in nine cases, investigation is pending in seven and the final report (FR) has been filed in one case, he added. In Jaipur Commissionerate, nine cases of honey trapping were registered in the last two years. Nineteen people were arrested in six cases and charge sheets filed, Dhariwal told the House.

Investigation in two cases is pending and the FR has been filed in one case, he said. Informing the House about the steps taken to curb such cases, the minister said an action plan and a standard operating procedure for investigation into such cases is being prepared to take action against 18 organised mafias.

Dhariwal said awareness campaigns are also being run by the home department to inform people about precautionary measures.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.