Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

30 Cases of Honeytrapping Filed in Rajasthan in Last Two Years: State Govt

A total of 17 cases were registered in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer divisions from January 1, 2019, to January 31 this year, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
30 Cases of Honeytrapping Filed in Rajasthan in Last Two Years: State Govt
File Photo of Rajasthan High Court. For representation purposes only.

Jaipur: Thirty cases of honeytrapping were registered in Rajasthan from December 2018 to January this year, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the state assembly on Thursday. He was replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Kalicharan Saraf.

Thirty cases of honeytrapping were registered in the state from December 2018 to January this year, Dhariwal said. A total of 17 cases were registered in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer divisions from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020, he said.

Charge sheets have been filed in nine cases, investigation is pending in seven and the final report (FR) has been filed in one case, he added. In Jaipur Commissionerate, nine cases of honey trapping were registered in the last two years. Nineteen people were arrested in six cases and charge sheets filed, Dhariwal told the House.

Investigation in two cases is pending and the FR has been filed in one case, he said. Informing the House about the steps taken to curb such cases, the minister said an action plan and a standard operating procedure for investigation into such cases is being prepared to take action against 18 organised mafias.

Dhariwal said awareness campaigns are also being run by the home department to inform people about precautionary measures.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram