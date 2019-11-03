Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

30 Die in Wall Collapse, Stampede, Drowning Incidents During 'Chhath' Festival in Bihar

Two women were killed in a wall collapse, two children died during a stampede while 26 others, including 16 children, drowned in different districts of the state since Saturday.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
30 Die in Wall Collapse, Stampede, Drowning Incidents During 'Chhath' Festival in Bihar
Representative image.

Patna: A total of 30 people including 18 children died in separate incidents of wall collapse, stampede and drowning in different parts of Bihar during the 'Chhath' festival that concluded on Sunday, police said.

Two women were killed in a wall collapse, two children died during a stampede while 26 others, including 16 children, drowned in different districts of the state since Saturday.

The two women who observed the Chhath rituals died and four others were injured when a portion of the wall of a Kali temple collapsed this morning at Badgaon village in Samastipur district.

The wall collapsed at around 6.30 am, when the devotees were preparing to leave the ghat after offering 'arghya', Hasanpur police station SHO Chandrakant Gauri said. The injured devotees have been admitted to Hasanpur primary health centre, he said.

In another incident, two children aged seven years and four years were killed in a stampede that took place near Suryakund at Deo block in the evening, Aurangabad District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal said.

Official sources said the stampede occurred as the turnout at Deo's Surya temple for Chhath Puja was "beyond the expectation" of the local administration.

In drowning incidents, a 35-year-old man died after he entered a pond at Khajuri village in Samastipur district, Sarairanjanj BDO Gangasagar Singh said. Three children drowned in ponds while two others were saved by the divers at separate Chhath ghats under S Kamal and Mufassil police station areas of Begusarai district.

Four persons drowned and one has gone missing in different ponds on Saturday evening in Bhagalpur district.

Four bodies have been fished out while efforts are on to find out the fifth one, official sources said.

Eighteen others including 10 minors also drowned in Vishali, Purnea and Khagaria districts during the festival, the sources said

Seven, six and five people died in Purnea, Vaishali and Khagaria districts respectively. The 'Chhath' festival ended on Sunday as lakhs of devotees thronged the banks of the Ganga and other water-bodies across the state this morning and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun god.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who had on Saturday inspected the ghats, extended greetings to people on the occasion and prayed to the Sun god for the peace, prosperity and development of the state and the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram