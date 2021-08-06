30 Foreign Nationals Held for Staying Illegally in India, 4 Delhi Landlords Booked

The police have arrested 30 foreign nationals so far for staying illegally here as part of a special drive started in July to nab such individuals, and also booked four landlords for housing them without checking travel documents, officials said on Friday. In such a drive conducted at Chander Vihar area of outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar on Wednesday, 11 foreign nationals, including 10 from Nigeria and one from Ivory Coast, were found living in India without valid passport or visa. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "A case was registered on Thursday under relevant section of Foreigners Act and all the accused have been sent to judicial custody." Four FIRs have also been registered against the landlords for providing accommodation to them without checking valid travel documents, he said. As part of the special drive, five foreign nationals staying illegally here were arrested on Thursday while on July 24, the police had arrested 14 such individuals living illegally here, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here