INDIA

1-MIN READ

30 Groups in India Trying to Develop Coronavirus Vaccines, Many Working at Good Pace: Govt Principal Adviser

Small bottles labeled with a

Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters)

He said vaccine development currently takes nearly 10 years, but the aim the world over is to find a vaccine for coronavirus in a year.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
Nearly 30 groups in India, ranging from big industry players to individual academics, are trying to develop vaccines to fight coronavirus, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said on Thursday.

Of these 30, 20 are working at a good pace, he said.

"About 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics are trying to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19 of which 20 are keeping a good pace," VijayRaghavan said at a media briefing.

He said vaccine development currently takes nearly 10 years, but the aim the world over is to find a vaccine for coronavirus in a year.

He said designing new drugs is a "very very big challenge" and just like a vaccine it takes a very long time.

"Most attempts fail and thus you have to try a lot," he said.

VijayRaghavan said the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the

AICTE have also embarked on a drug discovery hackathon.


