30 Lakh Ganga Sagar Pilgrims Take Holy Dip on Makar Sankranti

Over 30 lakh pilgrims from across the country and neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal took holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday, the state government said.Panchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee said the pilgrims also offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple. Mukherjee, who has been assigned the task of monitoring the arrangement for the pilgrims along with his cabinet colleagues power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and PWDminister Aroop Biswas, told reporters that the gathering was over 30 lakh, compared to last year’s 20 lakh.Every year, on Makar Sankranti day, lakhs of Hindu pilgrims flock to Ganga Sagar to take a dip and offer prayers in the Kapil Muni Temple.“Last year, over 20 lakh pilgrims had visited the Ganga Sagar. This year, it has crossed 30 lakh mark despite Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. It was absolutely peaceful and the pilgrims have also appreciated our arrangement," Mukherjee said.Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also been monitoring the fair and has been advising the officials from time to time. Four persons have so far died of cardiac arrests, while police have arrested 50 persons for petty crime.A thick blanket of security cover has been thrown in and around the Mela premises. The state government deployed a huge contingent of security personnel and volunteers, besides pressing into service 20 drones to keep a tab on security. It also equipped its officials with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the Mela.Over 800 CCTV and 200 balloon cameras have been installed to aid security of the grand fair. The state disaster management department has made arrangements to receive live feed from the mela for effective monitoring of the proceedings.Several giant LED screens have been placed at different points through which pilgrims are being updated on the timings of trains, buses and ferries. Tide timings as well as safety tips are also being announced in Bengali, Hindi and English.The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has enhanced its surveillance along the coastline of West Bengal for the Ganga Sagar Mela, an official said.