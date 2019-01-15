English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
30 Lakh Ganga Sagar Pilgrims Take Holy Dip on Makar Sankranti
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also been monitoring the fair and has been advising the officials from time to time.
Sadhus take holy dip on auspicious Makar Sankranti day (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Sagar Islands: Over 30 lakh pilgrims from across the country and neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal took holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday, the state government said.
Panchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee said the pilgrims also offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple. Mukherjee, who has been assigned the task of monitoring the arrangement for the pilgrims along with his cabinet colleagues power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and PWD
minister Aroop Biswas, told reporters that the gathering was over 30 lakh, compared to last year’s 20 lakh.
Every year, on Makar Sankranti day, lakhs of Hindu pilgrims flock to Ganga Sagar to take a dip and offer prayers in the Kapil Muni Temple.
“Last year, over 20 lakh pilgrims had visited the Ganga Sagar. This year, it has crossed 30 lakh mark despite Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. It was absolutely peaceful and the pilgrims have also appreciated our arrangement," Mukherjee said.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also been monitoring the fair and has been advising the officials from time to time. Four persons have so far died of cardiac arrests, while police have arrested 50 persons for petty crime.
A thick blanket of security cover has been thrown in and around the Mela premises. The state government deployed a huge contingent of security personnel and volunteers, besides pressing into service 20 drones to keep a tab on security. It also equipped its officials with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the Mela.
Over 800 CCTV and 200 balloon cameras have been installed to aid security of the grand fair. The state disaster management department has made arrangements to receive live feed from the mela for effective monitoring of the proceedings.
Several giant LED screens have been placed at different points through which pilgrims are being updated on the timings of trains, buses and ferries. Tide timings as well as safety tips are also being announced in Bengali, Hindi and English.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has enhanced its surveillance along the coastline of West Bengal for the Ganga Sagar Mela, an official said.
Panchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee said the pilgrims also offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple. Mukherjee, who has been assigned the task of monitoring the arrangement for the pilgrims along with his cabinet colleagues power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and PWD
minister Aroop Biswas, told reporters that the gathering was over 30 lakh, compared to last year’s 20 lakh.
Every year, on Makar Sankranti day, lakhs of Hindu pilgrims flock to Ganga Sagar to take a dip and offer prayers in the Kapil Muni Temple.
“Last year, over 20 lakh pilgrims had visited the Ganga Sagar. This year, it has crossed 30 lakh mark despite Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. It was absolutely peaceful and the pilgrims have also appreciated our arrangement," Mukherjee said.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also been monitoring the fair and has been advising the officials from time to time. Four persons have so far died of cardiac arrests, while police have arrested 50 persons for petty crime.
A thick blanket of security cover has been thrown in and around the Mela premises. The state government deployed a huge contingent of security personnel and volunteers, besides pressing into service 20 drones to keep a tab on security. It also equipped its officials with satellite phones to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the Mela.
Over 800 CCTV and 200 balloon cameras have been installed to aid security of the grand fair. The state disaster management department has made arrangements to receive live feed from the mela for effective monitoring of the proceedings.
Several giant LED screens have been placed at different points through which pilgrims are being updated on the timings of trains, buses and ferries. Tide timings as well as safety tips are also being announced in Bengali, Hindi and English.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has enhanced its surveillance along the coastline of West Bengal for the Ganga Sagar Mela, an official said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YOU Review: Netflix’s New Stalker Drama will Scare You In No Time
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- #MeToo: Boney Kapoor, Sharman Joshi & More Come Out in Rajkumar Hirani's Defense
- Someone Submitted A Stolen Photograph For The OnePlus World Photography Day Competition, And it Won
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum is Selling 10 of His Porsches: Which One is Your Favorite?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results