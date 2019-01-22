30 More Guwahati-bound Rohingyas Held at Tripura-Assam Border

: 30 Rohingyas, including 12 children, were on Monday night apprehended along the Tripura-Assam border, a police officer said. This is the second case of Rohingya's held by the police, after 31 Rohingya Muslims on Friday were left stranded at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam.Speaking to IANS on the latest arrest, North Tripura District police chief Bhanupada Chakraborty said: "The Assam police has arrested 30 Rohingya Muslims from a Guwahati-bound bus at Churaibari along the inter-state border on Monday night."Quoting Assam police officials, he said that the 30 Rohingya Muslims, including nine women and 12 children, boarded the Guwahati bound bus from Agartala.Chakraborty said senior Assam police officials would interrogate the detainees in Karimganj - one of the four districts of southern Assam. They would be produced in a local court in Karimganj on Tuesday.Further details about these foreign national are awaited.Meanwhile, 31 Rohingya Muslims are stranded since Friday at Zero Line on the India-Bangladesh border with western Tripura.A meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), supposed to be held on Monday over the 31 Rohingya Muslims, did not take place."We are waiting for instructions from the BSF headquarters in Delhi by Tuesday about the next course of action concerning these 31 Rohingya Muslims," a BSF official told IANS late on Monday night refusing to disclose his identity.Deputy Inspector General of BSF Brajesh Kumar told the media that the BSF has been providing food and other basic necessities to the six men, nine women and 16 children on humanitarian grounds.The Bangladeshi media said that the BGB Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Gomal Kabir, who is the commandant of 25 Battalion of the BGB, has alleged that the BSF has been pushing Rohingyas into Bangladeshi territory. The BSF has rejected the charge.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.