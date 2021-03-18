india

30 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Mumbai's Dharavi, Highest This Year
30 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Mumbai's Dharavi, Highest This Year

Representative image.

The caseload in the area, known as Asia's largest slum, reached 4,328. There are 140 active cases.

The slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 30 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest one-day spike since September, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Thursday evening. The caseload in the area, known as Asia's largest slum, reached 4,328. There are 140 active cases.

On September 11, 2020, Dharavi had reported 33 new cases. As cases surged since last month, it recorded 21 new infections two days ago.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

first published:March 18, 2021, 22:15 IST
