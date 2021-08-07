30 People in Maharashtra's Nashik Infected with Delta Variant of Covid-19, Says Hospital

30 people in Maharashtra’s Nashik have been found infected with the Delta variant of coronavirus, which is considered highly infectious, on Saturday. A doctor at district hospital, who said a majority of the patients were from rural area.

“30 people have been infected with Delta variant in Nashik. 28 patients are from rural areas. 2 patients are from Gangapur and Sadique Nagar. Several patients are from Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon, Niphad as well," Dr Kishore Shrinivas, surgeon at the Nashik District Hospital said, ANI reported.

The report also added that the samples were sent for genome sequencing to Pune, where they tested positive for the Delta variant. Dr Shrinivas then advised the people in the area to “take precautions, sanitise, wear masks and follow social distancing norms".

Earlier, a total of 83 cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 were reported in India till August 4 with Maharashtra registering 33 of these cases followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Tamil Nadu 10, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Delta variant is the B.1.617.2 variant of the Coronavirus, which was first detected in India. It is believed to have led to the brutal second wave of the pandemic which overwhelmed the country’s healthcare systems during April and May.

Maharashtra reported 5,539 new COVID-19 cases and 187 fresh deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 63,41,759 and the toll to 1,33,717, a health department official said. The official said 5,859 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,30,137 and leaving Maharashtra with 74,483 active cases.

According to the official, the state has 4,35,516 people in home quarantine and 2,837 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 case recovery stands at 96.66 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, he said.

