English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
30 Students Involved in US 'Pay-to-Stay' Scam Return to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Telugu organisations working with the students, who had enrolled in a fake university floated by the US authorities to expose the immigration racket, said returning home was the safest option for the students who were not detained.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Hyderabad: At least 30 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have returned from the US. They were those who were not detained or served notices by the US authorities in the "pay-to-stay" scam, according to Andhra and Telangana organisations.
According to Andhra and Telangana organistations, working with the students, who had enrolled in a fake university floated by the US authorities to expose the immigration racket, said returning home was the safest option for the students who were not detained or received notices for violation of immigration laws.
As many as 129 students, all from the two Telugu-speaking states, continued to remain under "administrative detention" since the racket was busted last week.
About 600 foreign students, 90 per cent of them Indians, had enrolled themselves with a fake University of Farmington floated by the US authorities under a sting operation. More than 80 per cent of these students were from the two Telugu-speaking states.
While eight students, who worked as recruiters, were arrested, 129 were kept under administrative detention at different places.
"Those who had shifted to other universities are safe but there is no problem for others in returning home," Buchiram Kalapatapu, chief coordinator, Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society, told IANS.
Those working with the "victim" students believe that there should be no problem for the students returning home in finding suitable job opportunities in India. They had already done MS from other universities and subsequently availed Optional Practical Training (OPT), a one-year work permit.
"To stay in the US and work, they took admission in this university for another MS as it lured the students with the offer that they need not attend the classes," said Buchiram.
The students doing MS in any US university have to attend classes for a specified period to avail Curricular Practical Training (CPT) or to work as intern during the course period.
"Even if a university is offering online courses, the students should find out if it has physical presence or not. This particular university was offering online courses but had no physical presence," said Buchiram.
Since many of students had taken bank loans for the studies in US, they wanted to continue to stay and work there to repay the loans.
Each student had paid $20,000 to $25,000 to enrol in the fake University of Farmington, which recruited students in 26 states across the US.
Ravikumar P. Vemuru, President of APNRT Society, had earlier said that since there was no clear-cut intention by the students to defraud the US government, the maximum punishment they could undergo was deportation.
APNRT is working with the Indian Embassy to provide legal assistance to all the students. It is working closely with Indian Consulate in Houston.
Even the eight students who worked as recruiters were provided attorneys. One of them has already got the bail. The Society officials hoped that the remaining would also get the bail soon.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to Andhra and Telangana organistations, working with the students, who had enrolled in a fake university floated by the US authorities to expose the immigration racket, said returning home was the safest option for the students who were not detained or received notices for violation of immigration laws.
As many as 129 students, all from the two Telugu-speaking states, continued to remain under "administrative detention" since the racket was busted last week.
About 600 foreign students, 90 per cent of them Indians, had enrolled themselves with a fake University of Farmington floated by the US authorities under a sting operation. More than 80 per cent of these students were from the two Telugu-speaking states.
While eight students, who worked as recruiters, were arrested, 129 were kept under administrative detention at different places.
"Those who had shifted to other universities are safe but there is no problem for others in returning home," Buchiram Kalapatapu, chief coordinator, Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society, told IANS.
Those working with the "victim" students believe that there should be no problem for the students returning home in finding suitable job opportunities in India. They had already done MS from other universities and subsequently availed Optional Practical Training (OPT), a one-year work permit.
"To stay in the US and work, they took admission in this university for another MS as it lured the students with the offer that they need not attend the classes," said Buchiram.
The students doing MS in any US university have to attend classes for a specified period to avail Curricular Practical Training (CPT) or to work as intern during the course period.
"Even if a university is offering online courses, the students should find out if it has physical presence or not. This particular university was offering online courses but had no physical presence," said Buchiram.
Since many of students had taken bank loans for the studies in US, they wanted to continue to stay and work there to repay the loans.
Each student had paid $20,000 to $25,000 to enrol in the fake University of Farmington, which recruited students in 26 states across the US.
Ravikumar P. Vemuru, President of APNRT Society, had earlier said that since there was no clear-cut intention by the students to defraud the US government, the maximum punishment they could undergo was deportation.
APNRT is working with the Indian Embassy to provide legal assistance to all the students. It is working closely with Indian Consulate in Houston.
Even the eight students who worked as recruiters were provided attorneys. One of them has already got the bail. The Society officials hoped that the remaining would also get the bail soon.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Many Parents Call Their Kids Monkey But It Doesn't Mean They Say It in Racist Undertone: Esha Gupta
- Great Response to Avengers Endgame Test Screenings, First Pics From Game of Thrones 8 Out
- Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project
- Bowler Concedes 17 Runs Off One Legal Delivery in BBL
- Rahane to Lead Rest of India in Irani Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results