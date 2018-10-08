English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
30 Swine Flu Deaths in Gujarat, State Taking Special Measures: Govt to HC
As against 786 cases reported till September 30 in Gujarat, 1,652 cases have been reported in Rajasthan and 1,167 in Maharashtra, the government said.
Representative image (Getty Images)
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court was informed that 786 people had tested positive for the virus in the state till September 30, and 30 of them had died.
In an affidavit in response to a PIL filed by one Manasvi Thapar through advocate K R Koshti, the state government on Monday told the court that measures, including mass surveillance and setting up of a special helpline number, were being put in place to control the spread of the disease.
"Community diagnosis and treatment camps are being organised in remote areas and personal hygiene practices are being popularised in places of mass gathering such as Navratri. Hand sanitisers and first-aid facilities will be provided at Navratri pandals," the state government's affidavit said.
As per the affidavit, four rounds of house-to-house surveillance were conducted by district administration and municipal corporations for early diagnosis and prompt treatment.
The government further said that 104 helpline number has been set up for people to avail health check up at home.
Special laboratories have been set up in nine government hospitals, it said, adding that eight private laboratories were also providing facilities to detect the disease, which requires isolation.
As against 786 cases reported till September 30 in Gujarat, 1,652 cases have been reported in Rajasthan and 1,167 in Maharashtra, the government said.
The matter will come up for hearing Thursday before the division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi.
The PIL had contended that the state government was not taking enough steps to prevent the disease despite there being a sharp rise in cases.
It claimed that lack of infrastructure and shortage of doctors were aggravating the situation.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
