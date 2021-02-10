News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»30 Trainee Nurses Test Positive for Covid-19 at Private Institute in Palampur, Placed Under Isolation
1-MIN READ

30 Trainee Nurses Test Positive for Covid-19 at Private Institute in Palampur, Placed Under Isolation

Image for representation

Image for representation

All of them are under isolation as per protocol, Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Gurudarshan Gupta said.

Thirty trainee nurses at a private nursing college in Himachal Pradesh's Palampur tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior district official said. All of them are under isolation as per protocol, Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Gurudarshan Gupta said.

"Apart from this, the institution and its hostels are being sanitised," he said, adding that 16 trainee nurses of the college had tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. So far, 8,290 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district. While 7,992 patients have been cured of the disease, 91 cases are active at present, the official said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...