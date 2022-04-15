30 Trains Diverted, Rescheduled on Bihar Routes Due to Interlocking Work. List

The Indian Railways has either diverted or rescheduled at least 30 trains on different Bihar routes due to the interlocking work at Turki as well as Sarai stations located in the Sonpur division of East Central Railway.

Therefore, passengers on this route must inquire about their trains before leaving for their desired destinations.

Train Affected:

Change of route:

12554 New Delhi-Saharsa Superfast Express from New Delhi will be diverted via the converted Hajipur-Shahpur Patori-Bachwara route on April 18, 20, 22, 24 and 28.

18181 TataNagar-Thawe Express from Tata Nagar will be diverted via the converted route Bachwara-Shahpur Patori-Hajipur route on April 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 28.

15231 Barauni-Gondia Express from Barauni will be diverted via Bachwara-Shahpur Patori-Hajipur route on April 28.

15028 Gorakhpur-Hatia Express from Gorakhpur will be diverted via Hajipur-Shahpur Patori-Bachwara on April 28.

Rescheduling

14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express from Jaynagar will be rescheduled for 3 hours 30 minutes on April 18, 20, 27 and 28.

Advertisement

15231 Barauni – Gondia Express from Barauni will be rescheduled for 3 hours on April 18, 20, 22, 26 and 29.

15231 Barauni-Gondia Express from Barauni will be rescheduled for 4 hours on April 24.

15028 Gorakhpur-Hatia Express running from Gorakhpur on April 19, 21, 23, 25 and 29 will be rescheduled for 2 hours from Gorakhpur.

15028 Gorakhpur-Hatia Express from Gorakhpur will be rescheduled for 3 hours on April 24.

14649 Jaynagar – Amritsar Express from Jaynagar will be rescheduled for 3 hrs 30 mins on April 22, 24, 26 and 29.

Control

04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar special train from Amritsar will be run between Chhapra-Hajipur by 20 minutes on April 17.

04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar special train from Amritsar will be operated between Chhapra-Hajipur by controlling 100 minutes on April 20, 22 and 24.

04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar special train from Amritsar will run between Chhapra-Hajipur for controlling 40 minutes on April 27.

12554 New Delhi-Saharsa Superfast Express from New Delhi will run between Chhapra-Hajipur with a control of 30 minutes from April 25 to 27.

12554 New Delhi-Saharsa Superfast Express from New Delhi will run between Chhapra-Hajipur with a control of 150 minutes on April 23.

12562 New Delhi-Jaynagar Express from New Delhi will run between Chhapra-Hajipur with a control of 135 minutes on April 23.

12562 New Delhi-Jaynagar Express from Delhi will run between Chhapra-Hajipur by controlling 80 minutes on April 18, 20, 22, 24 and 28.

12562 New Delhi-Jayanagar Express from New Delhi will run between Chhapra-Hajipur by controlling 20 minutes from April 25 to 27.

15028 Gorakhpur-Hatia Express from Gorakhpur on April 18 will run between Chhapra-Hajipur by controlling 70 minutes.

15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express from Amritsar on April 17 and 19 will run between Chhapra-Hajipur by controlling 30 minutes.

15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express from Amritsar on April 18, 22 and 28 will run between Chhapra-Hajipur with a control of 110 minutes.

15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express from Amritsar on April 23, 25, 26 and 27 will run between Chhapra-Hajipur in 50 minutes.

Advertisement

15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express from Amritsar on April 24 will run between Chhapra-Hajipur by controlling 170 minutes.

15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express from Dibrugarh on April 18 will run between Katihar-Bhagwanpur by controlling 110 minutes.

15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express from Dibrugarh on April 25 will run between Katihar-Bhagwanpur with a control of 120 minutes.

18182 Thawe-Tatanagar Express from Thawe on April 21 and 23 will run between Chhapra-Hajipur by controlling 60 minutes.

19165 Ahmedabad-Dibrugarh Express from Ahmedabad on April 17 and 27 will run between Patliputra-Hajipur by controlling 20 minutes.

15028 Gorakhpur-Hatia Express from Gorakhpur on April 20 and 22 will run between Gorakhpur-Chhapra by controlling 60 minutes.

15028 Gorakhpur-Hatia Express from Gorakhpur on April 26 will run between Gorakhpur-Chhapra for controlling 90 minutes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.