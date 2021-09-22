30 UP Districts Are Now Covid-Free; Over 1.75 Crore Fully Vaccinated

As many as 30 districts in Uttar Pradesh are Covid-free following government’s aggressive vaccination drives, strict screening and treatment facilities, according to the data. Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Hapur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli are among the 30 districts where active and fresh Covid-19 cases have declined to 0.

Indicating that the dangerous virus is receding from the state, as many as 67 districts reported no case of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours. None of the 75 districts in UP have reported fresh cases in double-digits lately.

Out of the 2,09,252 samples tested in the last 24 hours, only 17 were Covid-19 positive, as a result the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has slumped to even lower than 0.01% in the state. The fresh cases in the state have been reduced to below 100 for nearly 73 consecutive days.

Another 12 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.7% with over 16,86,624 out of Covid-19.

The state’s active caseload, which was at a high of 3,10,783 in April, has now been reduced to 196.

Uttar Pradesh has administered over 9.72 crore vaccine doses so far. In addition, over 52.78% of the state’s eligible adult population is partially vaccinated while over 1.75 crore have been given both doses of the vaccine.

