Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

30-year-old Arrested for Killing Blind Music Teacher, Wife in Delhi's Dwarka

The accused was living with them for about one-and-a-half years ago and killed both over their objection to his proposal to marry their daughter.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
30-year-old Arrested for Killing Blind Music Teacher, Wife in Delhi's Dwarka
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Sunday arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of a 51-year-old blind music teacher and his wife in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area, apparently over their objection to his proposal to marry their daughter.

The accused, identified as Vishal Singh (30), a resident of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, had met the victims about one-and-a-half years ago and was living with them as a family member, police said, adding that he worked for PayTM.

According to a senior police officer, the accused confessed to his crime. A knife used in the murder, Rs 1,40,500 cash looted from the house and his blood-stained clothes have been recovered,

he added.

Vishal wanted to marry the 27-year-old daughter of the couple but when they got to know that he was already married once, they refused the proposal which enraged him, police said.

Another accused, Santosh Rai, whom Vishal had handed over his blood-stained clothes for disposal, has also been arrested, they said, adding that further investigation was in progress.

The music teacher was associated with a private school in Kanjhawala and his wife was a homemaker. The couple's daughter found their bodies with multiple stab wounds in their Mohan Garden apartment on Saturday evening following which she informed the police, an official said.

Police had Saturday said no sign of forceful entry was detected and the house had not been ransacked. The primary investigation into the case suggested personal enmity as the motive behind the double murder.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram