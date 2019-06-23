30-year-old Arrested for Killing Blind Music Teacher, Wife in Delhi's Dwarka
The accused was living with them for about one-and-a-half years ago and killed both over their objection to his proposal to marry their daughter.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Sunday arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of a 51-year-old blind music teacher and his wife in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area, apparently over their objection to his proposal to marry their daughter.
The accused, identified as Vishal Singh (30), a resident of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, had met the victims about one-and-a-half years ago and was living with them as a family member, police said, adding that he worked for PayTM.
According to a senior police officer, the accused confessed to his crime. A knife used in the murder, Rs 1,40,500 cash looted from the house and his blood-stained clothes have been recovered,
he added.
Vishal wanted to marry the 27-year-old daughter of the couple but when they got to know that he was already married once, they refused the proposal which enraged him, police said.
Another accused, Santosh Rai, whom Vishal had handed over his blood-stained clothes for disposal, has also been arrested, they said, adding that further investigation was in progress.
The music teacher was associated with a private school in Kanjhawala and his wife was a homemaker. The couple's daughter found their bodies with multiple stab wounds in their Mohan Garden apartment on Saturday evening following which she informed the police, an official said.
Police had Saturday said no sign of forceful entry was detected and the house had not been ransacked. The primary investigation into the case suggested personal enmity as the motive behind the double murder.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Weekly Tech Recap: PUBG Lite Pre-Registration, Xiaomi CC, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and More
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 42.92 Crore
- Salman Khan Plays Red Hands With Nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in These Hilarious Videos
- India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami
- BMW 7-Series Gifted by Salman Khan to Sister Arpita up for Sale at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s