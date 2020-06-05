30-Year-Old Aurangabad Woman Dies of Coronavirus Week after Giving Birth

A 30-year-old coronavirus positive woman died on Thursday evening a few days after she gave birth to a girl in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, an official said.

She was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital here for kidney ailments on May 28, gave birth on the same day, and tested positive the next day, he said.

"Despite dialysis, her condition deteriorated and she died on Thursday evening. The baby's first sample has tested negative and we are waiting for reports of the second sample," the official said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 count in Aurangabad increased by 65 on Friday to reach 1,834, though the number of active



cases is 613.