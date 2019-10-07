30-year-old Delhi Stabbed to Death in UP for Resisting His Wife's Lover
Ashok, a resident of Delhi, was killed in Sikheda village of Pilkhuwa, they said. The accused, identified as Gagan, has been arrested, Circle Officer Santosh Kumar said.
Representative image.
Hapur: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Sunday allegedly after he confronted his wife's paramour, police said.
Ashok used to come at Gagan's house in Pilkhuwa. Gagan, too, frequented Ashok's residence in his absence. Over time, he engaged in an extramarital affair with Ashok's wife, police said. On Gagan's request, Ashok's wife accompanied him to Pilkhuwa. When Ashok called her, she informed him about her whereabouts.
Ashok and his friends arrived at Gagan's house. Ashok told Gagan he wanted to go along with his wife. Gagan attacked Ashok with a knife. His friends rushed Ashok to a hospital where he was declared dead.
