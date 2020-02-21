Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

30-Year-Old Man Held in Minor's Rape-murder Case in Tripura

The incident happened at Ghorakappa, a remote tribal hamlet, and the body of the girl was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 10:46 PM IST
30-Year-Old Man Held in Minor's Rape-murder Case in Tripura
Agartala: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Ghorakappa, a remote tribal hamlet, and the body of the girl was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday, they said.

The accused was picked up from the same locality, following a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, Karbuk SDPO Raju Reang said.

The preliminary report suggested that the girl was raped and strangled to death, he said. On Friday, the accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to three days judicial custody, the police officer said.

The man has been charged with abduction, rape, murder and a section of the POCSO Act.

