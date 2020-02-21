30-Year-Old Man Held in Minor's Rape-murder Case in Tripura
The incident happened at Ghorakappa, a remote tribal hamlet, and the body of the girl was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday, police said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Agartala: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Friday.
The incident happened at Ghorakappa, a remote tribal hamlet, and the body of the girl was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday, they said.
The accused was picked up from the same locality, following a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, Karbuk SDPO Raju Reang said.
The preliminary report suggested that the girl was raped and strangled to death, he said. On Friday, the accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to three days judicial custody, the police officer said.
The man has been charged with abduction, rape, murder and a section of the POCSO Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhoot Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Film Can Make You Spill Your Popcorn
- Anushka Sharma Serves Icy Elsa Vibes in Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot
- Icons on Your Windows 10 PC Are Set to Get Their First Big Makeover in Years
- Google is Throwing Out Apps That Bother Users With Adverts; Almost 600 Have Been Binned
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh