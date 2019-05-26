30-year-old Man Jumps to Death off DND Flyover

A 30-year-old man committed suicide after he jumped into the Yamuna river from the DND flyover in south-east Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday.The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the deceased, who was later identified as Virender, came to the DND flyway from Noida side on his bike. Some passersby saw Virender jump off the flyover and informed the Police Control Room (PCR)."After a long search operation conducted by teams from the fire department, Delhi Boat Club and local police, the body was finally fished out at 2 p.m. on Sunday," a senior police officer told IANS.Virender worked as a driver and stayed with his family in Radhe Shyam Park in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar."During investigation, it was found that the deceased had gone to Noida to meet some friends. When someone from his family called him, Virender said he would reach home soon but later he jumped off the flyover."We are investigating the matter to find out why Virender took the extreme step. Prima facie it appears that Virender was suffering from depression for the past few days," the officer said.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)