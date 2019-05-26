English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
30-year-old Man Jumps to Death off DND Flyover
The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the deceased, who was later identified as Virender, came to the DND flyway from Noida side on his bike. Some passersby saw Virender jump off the flyover and informed the Police Control Room (PCR).
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 30-year-old man committed suicide after he jumped into the Yamuna river from the DND flyover in south-east Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday.
The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the deceased, who was later identified as Virender, came to the DND flyway from Noida side on his bike. Some passersby saw Virender jump off the flyover and informed the Police Control Room (PCR).
"After a long search operation conducted by teams from the fire department, Delhi Boat Club and local police, the body was finally fished out at 2 p.m. on Sunday," a senior police officer told IANS.
Virender worked as a driver and stayed with his family in Radhe Shyam Park in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar.
"During investigation, it was found that the deceased had gone to Noida to meet some friends. When someone from his family called him, Virender said he would reach home soon but later he jumped off the flyover.
"We are investigating the matter to find out why Virender took the extreme step. Prima facie it appears that Virender was suffering from depression for the past few days," the officer said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the deceased, who was later identified as Virender, came to the DND flyway from Noida side on his bike. Some passersby saw Virender jump off the flyover and informed the Police Control Room (PCR).
"After a long search operation conducted by teams from the fire department, Delhi Boat Club and local police, the body was finally fished out at 2 p.m. on Sunday," a senior police officer told IANS.
Virender worked as a driver and stayed with his family in Radhe Shyam Park in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar.
"During investigation, it was found that the deceased had gone to Noida to meet some friends. When someone from his family called him, Virender said he would reach home soon but later he jumped off the flyover.
"We are investigating the matter to find out why Virender took the extreme step. Prima facie it appears that Virender was suffering from depression for the past few days," the officer said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hackers Take Down an Entire City's Cyber Infrastructure Using NSA-Made Tool
- Philips 6700 Ambilight Review: You Will Enjoy What You See on The Screen, And Behind it Too
- Prabal Gurung Shares This Pic With Karan Johar, Says 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'
- Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'
- Copa del Rey: Messi Goal Not Enough as Valencia Stun Barcelona to Win 1st Trophy Since 2008
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results