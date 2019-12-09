Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

30-year-old Man Rapes Nurse, Tries to Kill Her in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The incident took place near here on Sunday night and the accused, identified as Rajesh Suresh Kambli -- who is known to the victim -- was arrested on Monday afternoon.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
30-year-old Man Rapes Nurse, Tries to Kill Her in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Representative image.

Gadchiroli: A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a nurse and then tried to kill her after giving her lift on his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near here on Sunday night and the accused, identified as Rajesh Suresh Kambli (30) -- who is known to the victim -- was arrested on Monday afternoon, they said.

The victim works as a trainee nurse in a private hospital in Desaiganj, a town in this eastern Maharashtra district, they said.

According to the police, the victim, after finishing her work, went to a bus stop in Desaiganj at around 8 pm to return to her village.

Kambli, who was known to the woman, came to the bus stop on his motorcycle. As it was getting late, the victim requested the accused to drop her home on his motorbike, to which he agreed, they said.

On way to the victim's village,Kambli took her to a farm where he allegedly raped her, the police said. He also tried to kill her by strangulating her and in the process, the woman fell unconscious, they said.

The accused, thinking her to be dead, sped away with her mobile phone and other belongings, the police said.

On regaining consciousness, the woman narrated the ordeal to her family members, who approached the Desaiganj police station around 11.30 pm and filed a complaint against Kambli, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the accused was arrested, the police added. Early in the morning, the victim was admitted to a local hospital, where her condition is said to be stable, they added. Further investigation was on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram