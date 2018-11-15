30-year-old Married Woman Sets Herself Ablaze in Delhi; In-laws Absconding

A 30-year-old married woman allegedly set herself ablaze at her in-laws' home in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area on Thursday, police said.The victim stayed with her husband and in-laws at Shayam Enclave locality in Deen Pur, police said, adding they are missing ever since the incident occurred.The incident was reported to police at 11.50 am following which they reached the spot where the woman's family members were also present.The victim allegedly poured kerosene on herself and then set herself ablaze, police said.The victim was taken to Safdarjung Hospital where it was ascertained that the woman sustained about 20 to 25 per cent burn injuries on her legs and stomach, they said.The woman got married three years ago, they said, adding the sub-divisional magistrate has been informed about the incident.Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind taking such an extreme step by the woman.