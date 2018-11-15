English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
30-year-old Married Woman Sets Herself Ablaze in Delhi; In-laws Absconding
The victim stayed with her husband and in-laws at Shayam Enclave locality in Deen Pur, police said, adding they are missing ever since the incident occurred.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 30-year-old married woman allegedly set herself ablaze at her in-laws' home in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area on Thursday, police said.
The victim stayed with her husband and in-laws at Shayam Enclave locality in Deen Pur, police said, adding they are missing ever since the incident occurred.
The incident was reported to police at 11.50 am following which they reached the spot where the woman's family members were also present.
The victim allegedly poured kerosene on herself and then set herself ablaze, police said.
The victim was taken to Safdarjung Hospital where it was ascertained that the woman sustained about 20 to 25 per cent burn injuries on her legs and stomach, they said.
The woman got married three years ago, they said, adding the sub-divisional magistrate has been informed about the incident.
Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind taking such an extreme step by the woman.
The victim stayed with her husband and in-laws at Shayam Enclave locality in Deen Pur, police said, adding they are missing ever since the incident occurred.
The incident was reported to police at 11.50 am following which they reached the spot where the woman's family members were also present.
The victim allegedly poured kerosene on herself and then set herself ablaze, police said.
The victim was taken to Safdarjung Hospital where it was ascertained that the woman sustained about 20 to 25 per cent burn injuries on her legs and stomach, they said.
The woman got married three years ago, they said, adding the sub-divisional magistrate has been informed about the incident.
Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind taking such an extreme step by the woman.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scribe Turned Boxer Amy Andrew Makes a Winning World Championship Debut
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
- The Increasing Prices of iPhones, And Competition From Chinese Phone Companies: Analysis
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...