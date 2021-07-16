30-Year-Old Teacher Found Hanging At Her House In UP’s Siddharthnagar

A 30-year-old government teacher was found hanging at her house on Friday morning in Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The woman’s husband informed the police about the incident.

He said when he returned home in the evening, he found Pratibha Singh hanging from the ceiling of a room. The husband added that he immediately put his wife down, however, she had died by then. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

According to reports, Pratibha was a native of Fatehpur district and used to live in a rented house in Birdpur town with her husband and a child. She was working at a government primary school in Bankata as an assistant teacher.

Block Education Officer Anil Kumar Mishra said that the reason behind Pratibha’s death is not clear. He added that her family has been informed about the incident. Mishra further said that her family could provide some details whether Pratibha was battling some issues in her life.

Police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case yet. There is also no information of any suicide note being recovered from the site.

In another suspected suicide case from Siddhartnagar district, a 22-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Kataria Pandey village under Trilokpur police station area on Thursday morning. Anuj Giri was married to Mamata just a month ago but his in-laws took their daughter back after nine days of marriage. They reasoned that Mamata was not happy with the eating habits at Anuj’s house.

Anuj’s family could not process the drastic developments in their lives. Three weeks later, Anuj was found hanging. However, his family did not inform authorities about Anuj’s death and performed his last rites even. The police are now investigating the matter.

