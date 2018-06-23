English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Body of Army Major’s Wife With Throat Slit Found in Delhi Cantonment, Cops Say Was Also Run Over by Car
A senior police officer involved in the investigation said that motive of the murder “could be personal reasons”.
Police officials inspect the spot where the woman's body was found. (Photo: News18)
New Delhi: The wife of an Army Major was on Saturday afternoon found dead near the metro station in Delhi Cantonment, considered to be one of the safest places in the national capital.
According to the police, the 30-year-old woman’s throat was slit and she was found lying in a pool of blood. Cops said her body had marks that appear to have been caused by being run over by a vehicle. The police suspect she could have been murdered first and then run over by the killer.
The police said that the woman had gone to the Army Hospital for physiotherapy at 10 in the morning. Her body was found at 1pm. Her identity was ascertained after the Major went to the police station around 4 pm to get a missing complaint lodged.
An official vehicle assigned to the Major dropped her outside the hospital. When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that the woman had not turned up for the physiotherapy session today, the police said.
A senior police officer involved in the investigation said that motive of the murder “could be personal reasons”. Based on the information pieced together till now, the officer told News18 that prima facie it looks like the victim and the culprit were known to each other and were travelling together on Saturday.
The police have ruled out robbery and sexual assault as motive. "There are no signs of struggle. No articles are missing from the woman’s body, including ornaments,” the officer said.
The forensic examination team has been sent to the crime scene to collect all evidence, police said, adding that they have identified a suspect and are very close to making an arrest.
