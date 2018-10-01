GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
30-year-old Woman Strangled to Death over 'Illicit Affair' in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The accused, Munawwer, is booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. He has confessed to the crime and claimed that the woman had been pressurising him to marry her.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old married woman was strangled to death on Monday allegedly over an "illicit relationship in Loi village in Muzaffarnagar, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The woman was displaced from Phugana to Loi during the 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar, they said.

According to Circle Officer Hariram Yadav, a case has been registered against the accused, Munawwer, under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The husband in his complaint alleged that the woman had been missing for some days.

During investigation, Munawwer's involvement was found and he was arrested. Police also recovered the body, which was dumped in the fields.

The accused has confessed to the crime, police said, adding that Munawwer claimed that the woman had been pressurising him to marry her.

The body was sent for postmortem, Yadav said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
