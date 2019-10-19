Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

30-year-old Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Near Bus Stand in Delhi

The woman's clothes were intact and there were no injury marks on her body. The crime scene was inspected by the forensic team

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
30-year-old Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Near Bus Stand in Delhi
Representative Image.

New Delhi: The body of a woman in her 30s was found stuffed in a suitcase on Friday morning in Outer North Delhi's Bawana, police said. According to a senior police official, a passerby informed police about a bag lying near a bus stand in Pooth village.

After reaching the spot, police personnel opened the suitcase and found the woman's body inside, he said. Her clothes were intact and there were no injury marks on her body. The crime scene was inspected by the forensic team, the officer said, adding that police teams have been formed to identify the woman.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, which will help ascertain the reason for the death, he said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Bawana police station and an investigation is underway, the police said.

