30-year-old Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Near Bus Stand in Delhi
The woman's clothes were intact and there were no injury marks on her body. The crime scene was inspected by the forensic team
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The body of a woman in her 30s was found stuffed in a suitcase on Friday morning in Outer North Delhi's Bawana, police said. According to a senior police official, a passerby informed police about a bag lying near a bus stand in Pooth village.
After reaching the spot, police personnel opened the suitcase and found the woman's body inside, he said. Her clothes were intact and there were no injury marks on her body. The crime scene was inspected by the forensic team, the officer said, adding that police teams have been formed to identify the woman.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem, which will help ascertain the reason for the death, he said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Bawana police station and an investigation is underway, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
- Akshay Kumar Trolled for Seven-year-old Comments, Sonakshi Sinha Defends Him
- Indian Tourist from Maharashtra Detained in Bhutan for 'Desecrating' Holy Buddhist Chorten
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right