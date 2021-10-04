30-Year-Old Woman’s Half-Burnt Body Recovered From Well in Jharkhand

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws due to a family feud in Jharkhand’s Koderma district early this month. The matter came to light after villagers recovered the victim’s half burnt body from a well on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the half burnt body of a woman in her early 30s was recovered from a well in Yogiyatilha village under Jainagar police station jurisdiction.

The deceased has been identified as Renu Devi. The officer further added that Renu had gone missing from October 1. Her in-laws had informed the Jainagar police station and registered a missing complaint and on Sunday her half-burnt body was recovered from the well.

“The motive behind the murder is not yet clear. We are probing the incident. However, the victim’s parents have lodged a complaint against her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law,” said a police officer of the Jainnagar police station.

The officer further added that the victim’s parents in their complaint have mentioned that their son-in-law Upendar Yadav works in Surat. “Renu’s parents in their complaint have mentioned that her in-laws used to mentally and physically torture her since her husband went to Surat,” added the officer.

According to police, the victim’s parents also alleged in their complaint that their daughter a few days ago had told them that her in-laws used to beat her with batons and cursed her for being unlucky for their family.

The officer further added that Renu’s parents have mentioned father-in-law Shahdeo Yadav, 60, brother-in-law Dharmendar Yadav, 22 and Savitri Devo, 53 in their complaint as the main accused.

“We have registered an FIR against the three under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections,” added the officer.

The Police officer also added that they have seized the body and have sent it for autopsy. “Only after the postmortem report comes it will be clear when Renu was killed and how,” added the officer.

