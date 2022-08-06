30-yr-old Sikh Woman Dies by Suicide in US, Indian Consulate Says Ready to Render Assistance

A 30-year-old Sikh woman died by suicide after suffering years of alleged domestic abuse by her husband in the US. Mandeep Kaur, 30, allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted a video online in which she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu.

Sources told PTI that the Indian Consulate here is looking into the matter and is ready to render all assistance.

Kaur leaves behind two young daughters aged 4 and 6 years.

In the video posted online, Kaur, seen crying and distressed, says she cannot take the abuse anymore and also talks about taking her own life.

Her sister, Kuldeep Kaur told ANI Mandeep suffered abuse as Sandhu wanted a son and wanted Rs 50 lakh in dowry.

Bijnor, UP | My sister was married in February 2015. Soon, they went to New York & he started torturing her. He wanted a son & wanted Rs 50 lakh in dowry: Kuldeep Kaur, sister of deceased Mandeep Kaur who died by suicide in New York following years of domestic abuse. pic.twitter.com/9RpuItInKz — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

The Indian Consulate in a tweet said, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at Federal and local level as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance.”

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

