30-yr-old Woman Gang-raped at Parking Area of Hospital in Delhi's Rohini, Three Held

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men in the parking area of a hospital in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Tuesday. Police said they have arrested the three men — a security guard and former bouncers of the hospital.

A senior police officer said that the woman, along with another woman, was staying in the waiting room of the hospital for about past 10 days. The security guard checked and found that the woman had no family member or relative admitted to the hospital. The other woman was not there at that time, police said.

She was asked to leave the area. The security guard, along with former bouncers of the hospital, then took her to the parking area of the hospital and allegedly raped her at a secluded spot, they said, adding the incident took place on October 31. The woman later approached the police and a case under relevant sections was registered and the accused were arrested, police said, adding they have been identified as security guard Kanwar Pal (32), bouncers Manish (22) and Praveen Tiwari (24).