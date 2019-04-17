English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
300 Academicians Petition Vice President Naidu to Quash FIR against Bhopal university's V-C
The police has booked former Vice-Chancellor BK Kuthiala of the University along with 18 other officials on charges of fraud and criminal breach of trust.
A file photo of Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University in Bhopal.
New Delhi: As many as 300 academicians have approached Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, seeking his intervention for quashing of a criminal case against former vice-chancellor and 18 officials of Bhapal-based Makhanlal Chaturvedi University.
The FIR had been lodged by the Economic Offences Wing of Madhya Pradesh Police on a complaint by the governing council chairman of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.
"We are rudely surprised and shocked at the MCNUJC's Governing Council's chairman instructing the registrar of the university to lodge an FIR against the former vice-chancellor and twenty existing faculty members on various uninvestigated and unproved charges," the letter stated.
Extreme steps, such as lodging an FIR against university teachers, can and must logically follow an adequate inquiry and a notice seeking explanation, it said.
Even after that, as good practice, a full-fledged impartial inquiry must be held because the concerned people are university teachers and highly responsible citizens, it stated.
"We are afraid that this hasty action of the MCNUJC governing council chairman would be seen as smacking of political vendetta," the letter said.
Since the requisite procedures have not been followed, the action is clearly untenable and will necessarily lead to prolonged litigation to the detriment of the academics of the University, the letter added.
