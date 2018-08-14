GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

300 Army Personnel Move Supreme Court Challenging FIR Against Them in AFSPA Areas

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar considered the submissions of lawyer Aishwarya Bhati that Army personnel are being prosecuted for performing duties in disturbed areas.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on August 20 a plea filed by over 300 Army personnel challenging registration of FIRs against them for operations in areas where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar considered the submissions of lawyer Aishwarya Bhati that Army personnel are being prosecuted for performing duties in disturbed areas.

The plea said the registration of FIR and prosecution of Army personnel was against the provisions of AFSPA as they grant immunity to them against the prosecution for actions performed during official duties.

The plea said that such prosecutions lower the morale of the military and para-military forces.

Army personnel are being prosecuted for alleged excesses and fake encounters in areas like Manipur.

Some of the prosecutions have been initiated following apex court directions, especially in Manipur.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll

Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...