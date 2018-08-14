English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
300 Army Personnel Move Supreme Court Challenging FIR Against Them in AFSPA Areas
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar considered the submissions of lawyer Aishwarya Bhati that Army personnel are being prosecuted for performing duties in disturbed areas.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on August 20 a plea filed by over 300 Army personnel challenging registration of FIRs against them for operations in areas where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar considered the submissions of lawyer Aishwarya Bhati that Army personnel are being prosecuted for performing duties in disturbed areas.
The plea said the registration of FIR and prosecution of Army personnel was against the provisions of AFSPA as they grant immunity to them against the prosecution for actions performed during official duties.
The plea said that such prosecutions lower the morale of the military and para-military forces.
Army personnel are being prosecuted for alleged excesses and fake encounters in areas like Manipur.
Some of the prosecutions have been initiated following apex court directions, especially in Manipur.
Also Watch
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar considered the submissions of lawyer Aishwarya Bhati that Army personnel are being prosecuted for performing duties in disturbed areas.
The plea said the registration of FIR and prosecution of Army personnel was against the provisions of AFSPA as they grant immunity to them against the prosecution for actions performed during official duties.
The plea said that such prosecutions lower the morale of the military and para-military forces.
Army personnel are being prosecuted for alleged excesses and fake encounters in areas like Manipur.
Some of the prosecutions have been initiated following apex court directions, especially in Manipur.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lord Yamraj Warns Against Kiki Dance Challenge on Facebook in Bengaluru
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- Kajal Aggarwal's Kiki Challenge With Bellamkonda Sreenivas Shouldn't Be Missed; Watch Video
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...