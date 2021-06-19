300 BJP Workers Undergo ‘Purification’ With Gangajal To Rejoin Trinamool

Politics, unpredictability is thy name! Truly, the twists and turns in a real-life political potboiler can sometimes even surpass a thriller novel or movie. A look at post-election West Bengal would suffice for a demonstration of this theory. Today, around 300 BJP workers who had defected from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the elections, returned to their old party after undergoing purification by ‘gangajal’.

According to the Times of India, 300 BJP workers were sitting on a hunger strike outside the TMC office in Birbhum, West Bengal, demanding to be accepted into the TMC again. Asoke Mondal, an activist sitting on the dharna, said, “We want to go back to the TMC. Joining the BJP was detrimental to the development of our village. It did not help us in any way; on the contrary, we have suffered losses.”

According to sources, the purification campaign lasted for about 3 hours. From 8 to 11 in the morning, the workers underwent a process where gangajal was sprinkled on them. Ashok Mondal went ahead and called the BJP a “communal party” and alleged that it has “poisoned” their minds.

“We’re not trying to purify people here; we’re trying to purify their minds.”

On the other hand, a local BJP leader alleged that this was all a drama staged to forcibly take back the workers. He said that the Trinamool was trying to prove that there had been no violence in the state after the assembly polls.

It is worth mentioning here that BJP leader Mukul Roy had returned to his old party Trinamool Congress on June 11 along with his son Shubhranshu. He received a rousing welcome on his return by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself and other leaders of the state’s ruling party. Before formally rejoining the party, Mukul Roy met with Mamata Banerjee at the Trinamool Bhavan. Roy, one of the founders of Trinamool, said he was “happy to see all the familiar faces again".

