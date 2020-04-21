Take the pledge to vote

300 Buses and 3 Night Halts Will Make It Impossible to Bring Back Bengal Students from Kota: State Govt

Parents of students staying in hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota, known for coaching centres for engineering and medical aspirants, have requested the state government to make arrangements to return the students.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:April 21, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government expressed helplessness in bringing back about 4,000 to 5,000 students who were stranded in Rajasthan's Kota to Kolkata due to the lockdown.

Parents of students staying in hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota, known for coaching centres for engineering and medical aspirants, have requested the state government to make arrangements for the return of the students.

Chief Secretary Rajiv Gauba, however, said that it would require more than 300 buses and three night halts to bring the students back to Kolkata.

"It is not practically possible, and I would like to request parents to show more patients and co-operate with us," he said.

He urged students and parents to contact the state government in case they needed any help.

"I have already spoken to the nodal officer Shreya Guha in Kota who is looking in to this matter. I will personally speak to the Chief Secretary there and will ensure that none of the students from Bengal should face any problems in Kota,” Gauba said.

On April 17, the Uttar Pradesh government sent 250 buses to Kota to ferry back 7,500 students. The Madhya Pradesh government also sent 150 buses from Gwalior to Kota onn Tuesday to bring back students stranded due to the lockdown.

