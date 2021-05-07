india

300 Workers Rescued from Fire at Dry Fruit Packaging Factory in Punjab
300 Workers Rescued from Fire at Dry Fruit Packaging Factory in Punjab

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. (ANI Image)

In the incident that took place in the Anand Vihar locality on Chabal road, flames engulfed the entire unit, which was vacated "just in time".

As many as 300 labourers were evacuated from a dry fruit packaging factory here after it caught fire on Friday, police said. In the incident that took place in the Anand Vihar locality on Chabal road, flames engulfed the entire unit, which was vacated “just in time", they said, adding no casualties were reported.

“It broke out in the afternoon and the cause is being ascertained," ACP Parvesh Chopra said. Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire that destroyed huge quantities of dry fruit and packaging material, police said.

first published:May 07, 2021, 20:14 IST