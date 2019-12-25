3,000 Dalits to Convert to Islam Citing Discrimination, Govt Inaction in Tamil Nadu Wall Collapse Case

New Delhi: Thousands of Dalits in Tamil Nadu's Mettupalayam have said they will convert to Islam over the alleged ill-treatment meted out to them in the mostly Hindu-dominated region, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the Tamil Puligal outfit at their state-level meeting on Sunday. The reason cited was the injustice meted out to Dalits of Nadur, where 17 people were killed on December 2 in a wall collapse incident.

Police arrested the wall's owner, who had built it to separate his house from the Dalits, according to the resident's of the area. The outfit's decision came after the accused was released on bail.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the members expressed their disappointed that house's owner — Sivasumbramanian — hadn't been booked under SC/ST (Preventions of Atrocities) Act.

The General Secretary of the outfit Ilavenil was quoted by the report as saying, "The person responsible for the tragedy was released on bail within 20 days of his arrest. But Nagai Thiruvalluvan (the outfit's president) who protested in a democratic way seeking justice has been detained in Coimbatore prison. It exhibits the inequality in the religion."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.