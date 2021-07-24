3,000 Kg Cucumbers Per Day: Kashmir's Rural Hamlet Wanigund Kulgam is an Emerging Vegetable Hub

An inspiration for other farmers, Kashmir valley’s Wanigund Kulgam is a hamlet where organic farming is new trend. And this small village has vegetable cluster which is a large vegetable producer in Kashmir.

Some 200 farmers living in the village are engaged in the vegetable cultivation throughout the year. The village produces almost 3,000 kg of cucumbers per day. Not only this, every green vegetable is produced from this cluster.

The village supplies vegetables not only to J&K, it has also been exporting a good quantity of green vegetables to many other States of India. Farooq Ahmad Wani, one of the farmers engaged with vegetable cluster, said that earlier he used to think that a government job would be good for him, but then he realised that agriculture is more effective than any other sector.

Another farmer Lateef Ahmad Wani said that vegetable cluster has changed his life. Earlier, he used to depend on other vegetable producers. He has started sending fresh vegetables across the valley and has a good earning. His family’s financial position is much better now.

Around 32 hectares of land in the village is under cultivation of various kinds of vegetables including cucumber, cauliflower, radish, turnip, brinjal, green chili, etc.

Farooq Ahmad, the Chief Agriculture Officer Kulgam, told that the village is producing more than 3,000 kgs of vegetables per day. He said that agriculture department is providing every possible help to farmers.

