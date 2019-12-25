Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

'3,000 Women Forced to Remove Uterus to Earn Livelihoods': Cong's Nitin Raut Urges Maha CM to Take Requisite Measures

In the letter, Nitin Raut informed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray that over 3,000 women in the state have undergone hysterectomy as they were unable to go to work on days they were menstruating.

News18.com

December 25, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Nitin Raut. (Image : ANI)

New Delhi: Congress' scheduled caste department chairman, Nitin Raut, on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister in which he urged Uddhav Thackeray to help women working in the sugarcane fields of the state.

In the letter, Raut informed Thackeray that over 3,000 women in the state have undergone hysterectomy as they were unable to go to work on days they were menstruating.

"Thousands of women sugarcane labourers from Beed and Osmanabad have undergone uterus removal surgery. It's saddening as they did so to avoid few days' wage loss. I've requested CM to address their grievances. The government will certainly find solution to it," he wrote in the letter.

With as many as 151 of the 358 talukas reeling under drought-like conditions in the state, the women have had to go through the drudgery of working on farms, as well as domestic dutires including fetching water from far off places.

Several migrate to western district like Beed, Osmanabad and Sangli with the hope of supporting their families by working as "cutters" in the sugarcane fields.

The exploitative contractors, however, are reluctant to hire women given the possibility of them missing out on a day or two of work during their periods.

The Congress leader thus appealed to Thackeray to take the needed measures to ensure that women are not forced to put their lives at risk to earn their livelihoods.

