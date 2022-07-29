3,000-Yr-Old 'Mudhumakkal Thazhi', Clay Vases Unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Kamuthi

Burial urns estimated to be around 3,000 years old have been unearthed by a youngster at Kamuthi of Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu.

A few months ago, when renovation process began at a canal in the Ramanathapuram district’s Seiyamangalam village near Kamuthi, it was discovered that more than 10 ‘Mudhumakkal Thazhi’, called Burial urns were found buried in one location. However, the peasants did not recognize them and treated them like old earthen pots.

In this instance, during the most recent rainfall in the region, Muruganandham, who is a teacher and graduate from the same hamlet, dug up the desecrated and buried ‘Mudhumakkal Thazhi’. It was discovered that there were various colored soils, as well as small black and red clay vases, skeletons, and iron bars.

According to archeologists, the ancient Tamil practice by family members to create a huge earthen pot called ‘Mudhumakkal Thazhi’ to bury the deceased old people.

The burial urns and clay vases were 3,000 years old, according to Muruganandham, who informed the archaeological aficionados and collected further information about the same. He emphasized further that the district administration and the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to conduct excavation at Seiyamangalam village and its surroundings, as it would provide additional information and would also allow students in the Kamuthi area to gain an understanding of Tamil culture.

